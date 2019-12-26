Top 5 Companies in the Restaurants Industry with the Best Relative Performance (WEN , YUM , ARMK , SBUX , MCD )

We looked at the Restaurants industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Wendy'S Co/The (NASDAQ:WEN ) ranks first with a gain of 0.68%; Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM ) ranks second with a gain of 0.52%; and Aramark (NYSE:ARMK ) ranks third with a gain of 0.34%.

Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX ) follows with a gain of 0.33% and Mcdonalds Corp (:MCD ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.24%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Mcdonalds Corp on September 11th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $210.05. Since that call, shares of Mcdonalds Corp have fallen 6.4%.