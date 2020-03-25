Top 5 Companies in the Restaurants Industry with the Best Relative Performance (SHAK , DNKN , CAKE , YUM , WING )

We looked at the Restaurants industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Shake Shack In-A (NYSE:SHAK ) ranks first with a gain of 25.47%; Dunkin' Brands G (:DNKN ) ranks second with a gain of 24.33%; and Cheesecake Facto (NASDAQ:CAKE ) ranks third with a gain of 19.22%.

Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM ) follows with a gain of 16.47% and Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 14.72%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Cheesecake Facto on February 26th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $37.75. Since that call, shares of Cheesecake Facto have fallen 58.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.