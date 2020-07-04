Top 5 Companies in the Restaurants Industry with the Best Relative Performance (RRGB , DENN , BLMN , BJRI , RUTH )

We looked at the Restaurants industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Red Robin Gourme (NASDAQ:RRGB ) ranks first with a gain of 23.88%; Denny'S Corp (NASDAQ:DENN ) ranks second with a gain of 19.32%; and Bloomin' Brands (:BLMN ) ranks third with a gain of 18.29%.

Bj'S Restaurants (:BJRI ) follows with a gain of 17.97% and Ruth'S Hospitali (:RUTH ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 17.90%.

