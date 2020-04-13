Top 5 Companies in the Restaurants Industry with the Best Relative Performance (LOCO , BLMN , EAT , RUTH , CHUY )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Restaurants industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

El Pollo Loco Ho (NASDAQ:LOCO ) ranks first with a gain of 21.30%; Bloomin' Brands (:BLMN ) ranks second with a gain of 18.75%; and Brinker Intl (NYSE:EAT ) ranks third with a gain of 17.54%.

Ruth'S Hospitali (:RUTH ) follows with a gain of 12.13% and Chuy'S Holdings (:CHUY ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 11.52%.

