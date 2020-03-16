Top 5 Companies in the Restaurants Industry with the Best Relative Performance (DIN , RRGB , DNKN , SBUX , DRI )

Below are the top five companies in the Restaurants industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Dineequity Inc (NYSE:DIN ) ranks first with a gain of 21.94%; Red Robin Gourme (NASDAQ:RRGB ) ranks second with a gain of 15.93%; and Dunkin' Brands G (:DNKN ) ranks third with a gain of 13.75%.

Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX ) follows with a gain of 12.32% and Darden Restauran (NYSE:DRI ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 10.39%.

