Top 5 Companies in the Restaurants Industry with the Best Relative Performance (CBRL , DNKN , DRI , WING , JACK )

Below are the top five companies in the Restaurants industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Cracker Barrel (NASDAQ:CBRL ) ranks first with a gain of 4.63%; Dunkin' Brands G (:DNKN ) ranks second with a gain of 4.37%; and Darden Restauran (NYSE:DRI ) ranks third with a gain of 4.08%.

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING ) follows with a gain of 3.97% and Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 3.52%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Jack In The Box. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Jack In The Box in search of a potential trend change.