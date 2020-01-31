MySmarTrend
Top 5 Companies in the Residential REITs Industry With the Lowest Sales Growth (AIV, ACC, EQR, CPT, IRT)

Written on Fri, 01/31/2020 - 12:29am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Residential REITs industry with the lowest sales growth.

Apartment Invest ranks lowest with a sales growth of 96.2%. American Campus is next with a sales growth of 128.3%. Equity Residenti ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 188.0%.

Camden Prop Tr follows with a sales growth of 291.6%, and Independence Rea rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 510.3%.

