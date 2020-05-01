Top 5 Companies in the Residential REITs Industry With the Lowest Beta (SUI, ESS, AIV, CPT, ELS)

Below are the three companies in the Residential REITs industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Sun Communities ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.6. Essex Property is next with a a beta of 0.6. Apartment Invest ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.6.

Camden Prop Tr follows with a a beta of 0.6, and Equity Lifestyle rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.6.

