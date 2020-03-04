MySmarTrend
Top 5 Companies in the Residential REITs Industry With the Highest Sales per Share (ESS, AVB, MAA, SUI, ELS)

By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Residential REITs industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Essex Property ranks highest with a sales per share of $20.86. Avalonbay Commun is next with a sales per share of $15.94. Mid-America Apar ranks third highest with a sales per share of $13.54.

Sun Communities follows with a sales per share of $12.96, and Equity Lifestyle rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $10.63.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Equity Lifestyle on October 15th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $135.69. Since that call, shares of Equity Lifestyle have fallen 60.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

