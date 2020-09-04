Top 5 Companies in the Residential REITs Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (RESI, BRG, MAA, SUI, UMH)
Below are the three companies in the Residential REITs industry with the highest sales growth.
Altisource ranks highest with a sales growth of 6,591.7%. Following is Bluerock Residen with a sales growth of 5,987.3%. Mid-America Apar ranks third highest with a sales growth of 3,586.8%.
Sun Communities follows with a sales growth of 1,784.6%, and Umh Properties I rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 1,362.5%.
