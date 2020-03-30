Top 5 Companies in the Residential REITs Industry With the Highest Revenue Per Employee (NXRT, BRT, RESI, EQR, AMH)
Below are the three companies in the Residential REITs industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Nexpoint Resi ranks highest with a an RPE of $71.2 million. BRT Apartments Corp is next with a an RPE of $9.8 million. Altisource ranks third highest with a an RPE of $1.7 million.
Equity Residenti follows with a an RPE of $926,000, and American Homes-A rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $868,000.
