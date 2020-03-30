MySmarTrend
Top 5 Companies in the Residential REITs Industry With the Highest Revenue Per Employee (NXRT, BRT, RESI, EQR, AMH)

By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Residential REITs industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Nexpoint Resi ranks highest with a an RPE of $71.2 million. BRT Apartments Corp is next with a an RPE of $9.8 million. Altisource ranks third highest with a an RPE of $1.7 million.

Equity Residenti follows with a an RPE of $926,000, and American Homes-A rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $868,000.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Nexpoint Resi on February 26th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $48.73. Since that call, shares of Nexpoint Resi have fallen 45.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Keywords: highest revenue per employee nexpoint resi brt apartments corp altisource equity residenti american homes-a

Ticker(s): NXRT BRT RESI EQR AMH

