Top 5 Companies in the Residential REITs Industry With the Highest EBITDA Growth (BRG, UMH, BRT, IRT, AMH)

Below are the three companies in the Residential REITs industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Bluerock Residen ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 160.8%. Following is Umh Properties I with a EBITDA growth of 117.0%. BRT Apartments Corp ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 33.0%.

Independence Rea follows with a EBITDA growth of 26.3%, and American Homes-A rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 23.6%.

