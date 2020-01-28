Top 5 Companies in the Residential REITs Industry with the Best Relative Performance (SUI , ACC , UDR , AMH , ESS )

We looked at the Residential REITs industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI ) ranks first with a loss of 0.01%; American Campus (NYSE:ACC ) ranks second with a loss of 0.26%; and Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR ) ranks third with a loss of 0.29%.

American Homes-A (NYSE:AMH ) follows with a loss of 0.33% and Essex Property (NYSE:ESS ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 0.37%.

