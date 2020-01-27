Top 5 Companies in the Residential REITs Industry with the Best Relative Performance (MAA , AVB , ELS , AMH , UDR )

We looked at the Residential REITs industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Mid-America Apar (NYSE:MAA ) ranks first with a gain of 0.40%; Avalonbay Commun (NYSE:AVB ) ranks second with a gain of 0.38%; and Equity Lifestyle (NYSE:ELS ) ranks third with a gain of 0.35%.

American Homes-A (NYSE:AMH ) follows with a gain of 0.07% and Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR ) rounds out the top five trading unchanged.

