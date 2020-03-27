Top 5 Companies in the Residential REITs Industry with the Best Relative Performance (ESS , UDR , EQR , AIV , AVB )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Residential REITs industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Essex Property (NYSE:ESS ) ranks first with a gain of 8.93%; Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR ) ranks second with a gain of 8.79%; and Equity Residenti (NYSE:EQR ) ranks third with a gain of 8.54%.

Apartment Invest (NYSE:AIV ) follows with a gain of 8.39% and Avalonbay Commun (NYSE:AVB ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 7.30%.

