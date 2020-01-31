Top 5 Companies in the Residential REITs Industry with the Best Relative Performance (EQR , ACC , IRT , AVB , AMH )

We looked at the Residential REITs industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Equity Residenti (NYSE:EQR ) ranks first with a gain of 1.96%; American Campus (NYSE:ACC ) ranks second with a gain of 0.96%; and Independence Rea (NYSE:IRT ) ranks third with a gain of 0.87%.

Avalonbay Commun (NYSE:AVB ) follows with a gain of 0.72% and American Homes-A (NYSE:AMH ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.66%.

