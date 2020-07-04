Top 5 Companies in the Residential REITs Industry with the Best Relative Performance (AIV , UDR , MAA , EQR , SUI )

We looked at the Residential REITs industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Apartment Invest (NYSE:AIV ) ranks first with a gain of 15.93%; Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR ) ranks second with a gain of 11.76%; and Mid-America Apar (NYSE:MAA ) ranks third with a gain of 11.63%.

Equity Residenti (NYSE:EQR ) follows with a gain of 10.78% and Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 10.25%.

