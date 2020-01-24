Top 5 Companies in the Residential REITs Industry with the Best Relative Performance (ACC , AIV , MAA , ESS , CPT )

Below are the top five companies in the Residential REITs industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

American Campus (NYSE:ACC ) ranks first with a gain of 1.66%; Apartment Invest (NYSE:AIV ) ranks second with a gain of 1.49%; and Mid-America Apar (NYSE:MAA ) ranks third with a gain of 1.10%.

Essex Property (NYSE:ESS ) follows with a gain of 0.89% and Camden Prop Tr (NYSE:CPT ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.86%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Camden Prop Tr. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Camden Prop Tr in search of a potential trend change.