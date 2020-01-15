Top 5 Companies in the Research & Consulting Services Industry With the Lowest Sales per Share (ACTG, VRSK, EXPO, FC, CBZ)

Below are the three companies in the Research & Consulting Services industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Acacia Research ranks lowest with a sales per share of $2.35. Following is Verisk Analyti with a sales per share of $13.49. Exponent Inc ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $13.65.

Franklin Covey follows with a sales per share of $14.32, and Cbiz Inc rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $16.28.

