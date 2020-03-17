Top 5 Companies in the Research & Consulting Services Industry With the Lowest Projected Earnings Growth (HURN, VRSK, FCN, FORR, DNB)

Below are the three companies in the Research & Consulting Services industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Huron Consulting ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 2.6%. Verisk Analyti is next with a projected earnings growth of 9.5%. Fti Consulting ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 11.2%.

Forrester Resear follows with a projected earnings growth of 14.8%, and Dun & Bradstreet rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 15.3%.

