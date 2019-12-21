Top 5 Companies in the Research & Consulting Services Industry With the Lowest EPS Growth (FCN, VRSK, NCI, EFX, CRAI)

Below are the three companies in the Research & Consulting Services industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.

Fti Consulting ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 268.8%. Following is Verisk Analyti with a EPS growth of 585.8%. Navigant Consult ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 598.3%.

Equifax Inc follows with a EPS growth of 1,323.2%, and Cra Internationa rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 1,595.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Fti Consulting on December 31st, 2018 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $65.52. Since that recommendation, shares of Fti Consulting have risen 70.5%. We continue to monitor Fti Consulting for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.