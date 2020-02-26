Top 5 Companies in the Research & Consulting Services Industry With the Lowest Earnings Yield (CSGP, FORR, VRSK, HURN, FCN)

Below are the three companies in the Research & Consulting Services industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Costar Group Inc ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.6%. Following is Forrester Resear with a an earnings yield of 1.7%. Verisk Analyti ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 1.8%.

Huron Consulting follows with a an earnings yield of 2.1%, and Fti Consulting rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 2.6%.

