Top 5 Companies in the Research & Consulting Services Industry With the Lowest Beta (ICFI, VRSK, MG, CRAI, EFX)

Below are the three companies in the Research & Consulting Services industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Icf Internationa ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.6. Verisk Analyti is next with a a beta of 0.8. Mistras Group In ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.8.

Cra Internationa follows with a a beta of 0.9, and Equifax Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.9.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Equifax Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Equifax Inc in search of a potential trend change.