Top 5 Companies in the Research & Consulting Services Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (CSGP, CRAI, EXPO, VRSK, CBZ)

Below are the three companies in the Research & Consulting Services industry with the highest sales growth.

Costar Group Inc ranks highest with a sales growth of 1,523.3%. Following is Cra Internationa with a sales growth of 1,394.7%. Exponent Inc ranks third highest with a sales growth of 1,038.6%.

Verisk Analyti follows with a sales growth of 751.8%, and Cbiz Inc rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 694.0%.

