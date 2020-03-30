Top 5 Companies in the Research & Consulting Services Industry With the Highest Revenue Per Employee (ACTG, CRAI, FCN, HURN, DNB)

Below are the three companies in the Research & Consulting Services industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Acacia Research ranks highest with a an RPE of $9.1 million. Following is Cra Internationa with a an RPE of $604,000. Fti Consulting ranks third highest with a an RPE of $402,000.

Huron Consulting follows with a an RPE of $379,000, and Dun & Bradstreet rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $363,000.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Acacia Research on January 3rd, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $2.61. Since that call, shares of Acacia Research have fallen 13.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.