Top 5 Companies in the Research & Consulting Services Industry With the Highest Return on Equity (VRSK, EFX, EXPO, CBZ, NCI)

Below are the three companies in the Research & Consulting Services industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Verisk Analyti ranks highest with a ROE of 3,245.5%. Equifax Inc is next with a ROE of 1,703.4%. Exponent Inc ranks third highest with a ROE of 1,524.3%.

Cbiz Inc follows with a ROE of 1,137.4%, and Navigant Consult rounds out the top five with a ROE of 1,131.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Cbiz Inc on July 16th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $20.82. Since that recommendation, shares of Cbiz Inc have risen 28.7%. We continue to monitor Cbiz Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.