Top 5 Companies in the Research & Consulting Services Industry With the Highest Future Earnings Growth (CSGP, RECN, MG, NLSN, HURN)

Below are the three companies in the Research & Consulting Services industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Costar Group Inc ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 29.6%. Following is Resources Connec with a future earnings growth of 24.1%. Mistras Group In ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 21.4%.

Nielsen Holdings follows with a future earnings growth of 16.2%, and Huron Consulting rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 13.1%.

