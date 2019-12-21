Top 5 Companies in the Reinsurance Industry With the Lowest EPS Growth (RNR, RE, TPRE, MHLD, RGA)

Below are the three companies in the Reinsurance industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.

Renaissancere ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 79.1%. Following is Everest Re Group with a EPS growth of 258.1%. Third Point Rein ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 681.8%.

Maiden Holdings follows with a EPS growth of 2,142.9%, and Reinsurance Grou rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 2,868.6%.

