Top 5 Companies in the Reinsurance Industry With the Lowest Beta (RE, RNR, RGA, TPRE, ESGR)

Below are the three companies in the Reinsurance industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Everest Re Group ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.7. Renaissancere is next with a a beta of 0.7. Reinsurance Grou ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.9.

Third Point Rein follows with a a beta of 1.0, and Enstar Group Ltd rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.0.

