Top 5 Companies in the Reinsurance Industry With the Highest Sales per Share (Y, RGA, RE, RNR, ESGR)
Below are the three companies in the Reinsurance industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Alleghany Corp ranks highest with a sales per share of $420.49. Following is Reinsurance Grou with a sales per share of $195.62. Everest Re Group ranks third highest with a sales per share of $168.28.
Renaissancere follows with a sales per share of $51.70, and Enstar Group Ltd rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $48.73.
