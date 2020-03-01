MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Top 5 Companies in the Reinsurance Industry With the Highest Sales per Share (Y, RGA, RE, RNR, ESGR)

Written on Fri, 01/03/2020 - 2:28am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Reinsurance industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Alleghany Corp ranks highest with a sales per share of $420.49. Following is Reinsurance Grou with a sales per share of $195.62. Everest Re Group ranks third highest with a sales per share of $168.28.

Renaissancere follows with a sales per share of $51.70, and Enstar Group Ltd rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $48.73.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Alleghany Corp and will alert subscribers who have Y in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: highest sales per share alleghany corp reinsurance grou everest re group renaissancere enstar group ltd

Ticker(s): Y RGA RE RNR ESGR

Contact Amy Schwartz