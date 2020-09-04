Top 5 Companies in the Reinsurance Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (TPRE, RNR, RE, RGA, MHLD)

Below are the three companies in the Reinsurance industry with the highest sales growth.

Third Point Rein ranks highest with a sales growth of 3,628.3%. Renaissancere is next with a sales growth of 2,175.2%. Everest Re Group ranks third highest with a sales growth of 1,404.3%.

Reinsurance Grou follows with a sales growth of 863.0%, and Maiden Holdings rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 693.8%.

