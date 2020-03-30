Top 5 Companies in the Reinsurance Industry With the Highest Revenue Per Employee (TPRE, MHLD, RE, RNR, RGA)

Below are the three companies in the Reinsurance industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Third Point Rein ranks highest with a an RPE of $32.5 million. Maiden Holdings is next with a an RPE of $13.2 million. Everest Re Group ranks third highest with a an RPE of $5.4 million.

Renaissancere follows with a an RPE of $5.3 million, and Reinsurance Grou rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $4.8 million.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Renaissancere. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Renaissancere in search of a potential trend change.