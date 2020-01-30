Top 5 Companies in the Reinsurance Industry With the Highest PEG Ratio (Y, RNR, RGA, RE, TPRE)
Below are the three companies in the Reinsurance industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.
Alleghany Corp ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.03. Renaissancere is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.02. Reinsurance Grou ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.
Everest Re Group follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.01, and Third Point Rein rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Alleghany Corp and will alert subscribers who have Y in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: highest peg ratio alleghany corp renaissancere reinsurance grou everest re group third point rein