Top 5 Companies in the Reinsurance Industry With the Highest Forward Earnings Yield (TPRE, RGA, RE, RNR, Y)

Below are the three companies in the Reinsurance industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Third Point Rein ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 15.1%. Following is Reinsurance Grou with a forward earnings yield of 11.8%. Everest Re Group ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 11.0%.

Renaissancere follows with a forward earnings yield of 6.8%, and Alleghany Corp rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 6.2%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Alleghany Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Alleghany Corp in search of a potential trend change.