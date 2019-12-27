Top 5 Companies in the Reinsurance Industry With the Highest Beta (MHLD, Y, ESGR, TPRE, RGA)

Below are the three companies in the Reinsurance industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Maiden Holdings ranks highest with a a beta of 1.4. Alleghany Corp is next with a a beta of 1.1. Enstar Group Ltd ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.0.

Third Point Rein follows with a a beta of 1.0, and Reinsurance Grou rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.9.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Reinsurance Grou and will alert subscribers who have RGA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.