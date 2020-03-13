Top 5 Companies in the Regional Banks Industry With the Lowest Sales per Share (CACB, MCBC, MBTF, PMBC, CVBF)

Below are the three companies in the Regional Banks industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Cascade Bancorp ranks lowest with a sales per share of $1.75. Macatawa Bank is next with a sales per share of $2.27. Mbt Fin Corp ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $2.56.

Pacific Mercantl follows with a sales per share of $2.56, and Cvb Financial rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $3.09.

