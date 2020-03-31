Top 5 Companies in the Regional Banks Industry With the Lowest Sales Growth (OFG, BMRC, UMPQ, MBTF, LION)
Below are the three companies in the Regional Banks industry with the lowest sales growth.
Ofg Bancorp ranks lowest with a sales growth of 21.8%. Bank Of Marin Ba is next with a sales growth of 32.3%. Umpqua Holdings ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 39.0%.
Mbt Fin Corp follows with a sales growth of 54.0%, and Fidelity Souther rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 79.9%.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Ofg Bancorp on January 15th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $21.34. Since that call, shares of Ofg Bancorp have fallen 45.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: lowest sales growth ofg bancorp bank of marin ba umpqua holdings mbt fin corp fidelity souther