MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Top 5 Companies in the Regional Banks Industry With the Lowest Sales Growth (OFG, BMRC, UMPQ, MBTF, LION)

Written on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 12:19am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Regional Banks industry with the lowest sales growth.

Ofg Bancorp ranks lowest with a sales growth of 21.8%. Bank Of Marin Ba is next with a sales growth of 32.3%. Umpqua Holdings ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 39.0%.

Mbt Fin Corp follows with a sales growth of 54.0%, and Fidelity Souther rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 79.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Ofg Bancorp on January 15th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $21.34. Since that call, shares of Ofg Bancorp have fallen 45.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Keywords: lowest sales growth ofg bancorp bank of marin ba umpqua holdings mbt fin corp fidelity souther

Ticker(s): OFG BMRC UMPQ MBTF LION

Contact Shiri Gupta