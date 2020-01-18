Top 5 Companies in the Regional Banks Industry With the Lowest Return on Equity (HTBI, BPOP, NBHC, BANC, IBKC)

Below are the three companies in the Regional Banks industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Hometrust Bancsh ranks lowest with a ROE of 146.3%. Following is Popular Inc with a ROE of 201.6%. National-Cl A ranks third lowest with a ROE of 249.9%.

Banc Of Californ follows with a ROE of 397.4%, and Iberiabank Corp rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 409.6%.

