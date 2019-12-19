Top 5 Companies in the Regional Banks Industry With the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share (CSFL, CACB, PMBC, MCBC, HTBI)

Below are the three companies in the Regional Banks industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Centerstate Bank ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.22. Following is Cascade Bancorp with a FCF per share of $0.35. Pacific Mercantl ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.45.

Macatawa Bank follows with a FCF per share of $0.64, and Hometrust Bancsh rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $0.71.

