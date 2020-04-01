Top 5 Companies in the Regional Banks Industry With the Highest Projected Earnings Growth (TBK, CHMG, KEY, FFNW, SIVB)

Below are the three companies in the Regional Banks industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Triumph Bancorp ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 82.7%. Following is Chemung Finl Crp with a projected earnings growth of 69.9%. Keycorp ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 68.5%.

First Financial follows with a projected earnings growth of 66.6%, and Svb Financial Gr rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 66.0%.

