Top 5 Companies in the Regional Banks Industry with the Best Relative Performance (STL , BPOP , FNB , SNV , FITB )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Regional Banks industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL ) ranks first with a gain of 22.19%; Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP ) ranks second with a gain of 19.41%; and Fnb Corp (NYSE:FNB ) ranks third with a gain of 17.01%.

Synovus Finl (NYSE:SNV ) follows with a gain of 16.96% and Fifth Third Banc (NASDAQ:FITB ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 16.61%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Sterling Bancorp on January 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $20.15. Since that call, shares of Sterling Bancorp have fallen 62.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.