Top 5 Companies in the Regional Banks Industry with the Best Relative Performance (RF , BXS , PNC , BPOP , PB )

Below are the top five companies in the Regional Banks industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Regions Financia (NYSE:RF ) ranks first with a gain of 13.86%; Bancorpsouth Inc (NYSE:BXS ) ranks second with a gain of 11.76%; and Pnc Financial Se (NYSE:PNC ) ranks third with a gain of 9.32%.

Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP ) follows with a gain of 9.23% and Prosperity Bncsh (NYSE:PB ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 7.39%.

