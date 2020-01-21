Top 5 Companies in the Regional Banks Industry with the Best Relative Performance (FHN , IBKC , CFG , SIVB , EWBC )

We looked at the Regional Banks industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

First Horizon Na (NYSE:FHN ) ranks first with a gain of 4.29%; Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC ) ranks second with a gain of 3.77%; and Citizens Financi (NYSE:CFG ) ranks third with a gain of 3.23%.

Svb Financial Gr (NASDAQ:SIVB ) follows with a gain of 2.42% and East West Bncrp (NASDAQ:EWBC ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.86%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of First Horizon Na on July 1st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $14.98. Since that recommendation, shares of First Horizon Na have risen 15.3%. We continue to monitor First Horizon Na for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.