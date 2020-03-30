Top 5 Companies in the Regional Banks Industry with the Best Relative Performance (FFBC , OFG , CADE , FRC , ZION )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Regional Banks industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

First Fin Bancrp (NASDAQ:FFBC ) ranks first with a gain of 3.96%; Ofg Bancorp (NYSE:OFG ) ranks second with a gain of 2.54%; and Cadence Bancorporation (:CADE ) ranks third with a gain of 2.03%.

First Republic B (NYSE:FRC ) follows with a gain of 1.17% and Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.77%.

