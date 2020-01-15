MySmarTrend
Top 5 Companies in the Real Estate Services Industry With the Lowest Sales per Share (RMAX, HF, MMI, RLGY, ASPS)

Written on Wed, 01/15/2020 - 12:39am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Real Estate Services industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Re/Max Holdings ranks lowest with a sales per share of $11.32. Following is Hff Inc-A with a sales per share of $15.53. Marcus & Millich ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $18.99.

Realogy Holdings follows with a sales per share of $45.59, and Altisource Port rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $50.26.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Re/Max Holdings on September 16th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $28.45. Since that recommendation, shares of Re/Max Holdings have risen 32.9%. We continue to monitor Re/Max Holdings for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

