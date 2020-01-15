Top 5 Companies in the Real Estate Services Industry With the Lowest Sales per Share (RMAX, HF, MMI, RLGY, ASPS)

Below are the three companies in the Real Estate Services industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Re/Max Holdings ranks lowest with a sales per share of $11.32. Following is Hff Inc-A with a sales per share of $15.53. Marcus & Millich ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $18.99.

Realogy Holdings follows with a sales per share of $45.59, and Altisource Port rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $50.26.

