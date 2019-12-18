Top 5 Companies in the Real Estate Services Industry With the Lowest Price to Book Ratio (RLGY, ASPS, RMAX, JLL, MMI)

Below are the three companies in the Real Estate Services industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Realogy Holdings ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.58. Altisource Port is next with a a price to book ratio of 1.02. Re/Max Holdings ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.48.

Jones Lang Lasal follows with a a price to book ratio of 2.26, and Marcus & Millich rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 4.15.

