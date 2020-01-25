Top 5 Companies in the Real Estate Services Industry With the Lowest Forward Earnings Yield (MMI, RMAX, HF, JLL, ASPS)

Below are the three companies in the Real Estate Services industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Marcus & Millich ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 5.4%. Following is Re/Max Holdings with a forward earnings yield of 5.7%. Hff Inc-A ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 5.8%.

Jones Lang Lasal follows with a forward earnings yield of 5.9%, and Altisource Port rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 9.8%.

