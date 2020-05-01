Top 5 Companies in the Real Estate Services Industry With the Lowest Beta (RLGY, RMAX, JLL, HF, MMI)

Below are the three companies in the Real Estate Services industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Realogy Holdings ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.8. Following is Re/Max Holdings with a a beta of 1.0. Jones Lang Lasal ranks third lowest with a a beta of 1.1.

Hff Inc-A follows with a a beta of 1.2, and Marcus & Millich rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.2.

