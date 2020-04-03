MySmarTrend
Top 5 Companies in the Real Estate Services Industry With the Highest Sales per Share (JLL, ASPS, RLGY, MMI, HF)

Written on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 2:31am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Real Estate Services industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Jones Lang Lasal ranks highest with a sales per share of $217.57. Following is Altisource Port with a sales per share of $50.26. Realogy Holdings ranks third highest with a sales per share of $45.59.

Marcus & Millich follows with a sales per share of $18.99, and Hff Inc-A rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $15.53.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Marcus & Millich. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Marcus & Millich in search of a potential trend change.

