Top 5 Companies in the Real Estate Services Industry With the Highest Sales per Share (JLL, ASPS, RLGY, MMI, HF)

Below are the three companies in the Real Estate Services industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Jones Lang Lasal ranks highest with a sales per share of $217.57. Following is Altisource Port with a sales per share of $50.26. Realogy Holdings ranks third highest with a sales per share of $45.59.

Marcus & Millich follows with a sales per share of $18.99, and Hff Inc-A rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $15.53.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Marcus & Millich. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Marcus & Millich in search of a potential trend change.