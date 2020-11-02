Top 5 Companies in the Real Estate Services Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (HF, JLL, RMAX, RLGY, MMI)
Below are the three companies in the Real Estate Services industry with the highest sales growth.
Hff Inc-A ranks highest with a sales growth of 1,779.0%. Following is Jones Lang Lasal with a sales growth of 1,658.8%. Re/Max Holdings ranks third highest with a sales growth of 1,113.3%.
Realogy Holdings follows with a sales growth of 523.2%, and Marcus & Millich rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 31.4%.
